Who We are. Our mission

No More Pain Rescue is dedicated to helping animals in need. Whether they are dogs, cats, ferrets, goats, or pigs, if we're able to rescue them we will.



We are a group of 3 people who love animals and without the help of all our supporters and their donations, we wouldn't be able to do what we do. 100% of these profits go to the medical care and well-being of each and every one of the animals we rescue. We can't thank you enough for you continued support and we start this amazing and rewarding (sometimes heartbreaking) journey!